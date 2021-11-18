UN Concerned About ISIL Threat In Afghanistan

UN Concerned About ISIL Threat In Afghanistan

Nov. 18, 2021, 9:37 p.m.

The United Nation's special representative for Afghanistan has warned that the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State militant group is leading to a deterioration of security in the country.

The UN special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, raised her concern during a UN Security Council meeting about UN assistance for the country on Wednesday.

Lyons pointed out that the Islamic State group used to be only active in the capital Kabul and several provinces, but it now seems to be present in nearly all 34 provinces and is increasingly active.

She said 334 attacks had been attributed to the militant group in the first 10 months of this year, more than five times the figure for the whole of last year.
She pointed out that such attacks started rising sharply after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August.

Agencies

No Guarantee India Would Buy Surplus Power: PM Deuba
Nov 18, 2021
Japan To Raise Daily Entry Limit To 5,000
Nov 18, 2021
Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football
Nov 17, 2021
PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway
Nov 17, 2021
Delhi Indefinitely Shuts Schools As Smog Worsens
Nov 17, 2021

More on International

Japan To Raise Daily Entry Limit To 5,000 By Agencies 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Biden, Xi Agree To Continue Bilateral Dialogue By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Xi, Biden To Hold Online Summit Talks By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
U.S. Journalist Jailed In Myanmar Freed By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
CCP Official Hails 'Historical Resolution' By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago
China Communist Party Adopts Historical Resolution By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

No Guarantee India Would Buy Surplus Power: PM Deuba By Agencies Nov 18, 2021
PM Deuba And US Asst. Secretary Lu Discuss Matter Relating To Nepal-US Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2021
Nepal And The World Bank Launch Rural Enterprise And Economic Development Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2021
The Majority Of Young People See Serious Risks For Children Online: UNICEF Survey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2021
Japan To Install Medical Equipment For Treating Cataract and Glaucoma In Koshi Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2021
Asia–Pacific Tourism Industry Left Reeling From Job Losses: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75