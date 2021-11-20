COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 444 Recoveries And 1 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818787.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 4145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 209 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 33 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 2991 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,303 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 451 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,852 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 234 are admitted to the ICU and 55 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 444 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 799,989 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,495.