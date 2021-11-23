COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death

Nov. 23, 2021, 5:25 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 819699.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8729 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 313 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 38 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1,445.

The Ministry said that there are 6829 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 431 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6829 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 223 are admitted to the ICU and 51 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 273 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 800890 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added 9 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11509.

