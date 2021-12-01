Nepal Receives Additional 725,000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Under COVAX

Dec. 1, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

Nepal has received additional 725,000 doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca type vaccine manufactured by the Serum institute of India, from the COVAX facility.
It is a part of the 6 million doses of the vaccine committed to be provided through the COVAX facility supported by the United Nations.
“We have received 725,550 doses of Covishield from COVAX facility,” said Upendra Dhungana, chief of Logistic Management Section under the Department of Health Services. The second consignment of the vaccine with 972,000 doses will arrive soon, added Dhungana.

