Kathmandu Valley Confirms 156 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 2, 2021, 4:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9551 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 156 cases, Kathmandu districts record 99 cases, Lalitpur 42 and 15 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 298 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821980.

