Weather Forecast For December 2 Across Nepal

Dec. 2, 2021, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the central and western high mountaineous regions..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RPP’s Unity National Congress Begins In Kathmandu
Dec 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 150 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 316 New Cases, 259 Recoveries And 3 Death
Dec 01, 2021
Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police
Dec 01, 2021
Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded
Dec 01, 2021

