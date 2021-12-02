Weather Forecast For December 2 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the central and western high mountaineous regions..