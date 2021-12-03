JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production

JICA signed Record of Discussions with the Government of Nepal for the technical cooperation project “Strengthening Seed Production, Supply and Quality Control System Project”.

The implementation period of the project is for 5 years (2022 March to 2027 March) and the Executing agency is Seed Quality Control Center (SQCC), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MOALD), Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC), and Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives (MoLMAC) of province No.1.

The project shall be implemented in Province 1, mainly Jhapa, Morang, Sunasari and Udayapur districts. The purpose of the project is “to strengthen Rice seed production, supply and quality control system” to improve productivity of rice by means of dissemination of quality improved seeds in Province No.1 and to Strengthen the implementation of the rice seed production, supply and quality control system in Nepal.

Rice is fundamental crop of Nepali agriculture. Everyone eats it, and farmers gain income out of it. In order to make crop tasty, nutritious, and productive, the most important factor remains the quality of rice seeds.

Even though rice farming contributes around 15 % of the National GDP of Nepal, there is still possibility to increase its yield therefore usage of improved Seed and increasing the replacement rate of seed are the key.

According to the statistic, seed replacement rate of rice in Nepal is around 20% now, therefore, Nepal Government has the strategy to raise the percentage to 25 percent. And it is estimated that the use of improved seeds with good quality will increase its yield by 15%. However, there are several processes before farmers can use the improved seeds with good quality, it is necessary to improve of the quality of the system and capacity to produce the quality seed in Nepal. In this context, holistic support for improving seed production was requested to JICA.

The Project is expected to contribute for sustainable social and economic development of Nepal during and after the implementation period of the project.