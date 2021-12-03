JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production

JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production, Supply and Quality Control System in Nepal through its Technical Cooperation Project

Dec. 3, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

JICA signed Record of Discussions with the Government of Nepal for the technical cooperation project “Strengthening Seed Production, Supply and Quality Control System Project”.

The implementation period of the project is for 5 years (2022 March to 2027 March) and the Executing agency is Seed Quality Control Center (SQCC), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MOALD), Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC), and Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives (MoLMAC) of province No.1.

The project shall be implemented in Province 1, mainly Jhapa, Morang, Sunasari and Udayapur districts. The purpose of the project is “to strengthen Rice seed production, supply and quality control system” to improve productivity of rice by means of dissemination of quality improved seeds in Province No.1 and to Strengthen the implementation of the rice seed production, supply and quality control system in Nepal.

Rice is fundamental crop of Nepali agriculture. Everyone eats it, and farmers gain income out of it. In order to make crop tasty, nutritious, and productive, the most important factor remains the quality of rice seeds.

Even though rice farming contributes around 15 % of the National GDP of Nepal, there is still possibility to increase its yield therefore usage of improved Seed and increasing the replacement rate of seed are the key.

According to the statistic, seed replacement rate of rice in Nepal is around 20% now, therefore, Nepal Government has the strategy to raise the percentage to 25 percent. And it is estimated that the use of improved seeds with good quality will increase its yield by 15%. However, there are several processes before farmers can use the improved seeds with good quality, it is necessary to improve of the quality of the system and capacity to produce the quality seed in Nepal. In this context, holistic support for improving seed production was requested to JICA.

The Project is expected to contribute for sustainable social and economic development of Nepal during and after the implementation period of the project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj
Dec 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death
Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202
Dec 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 3 Across Nepal
Dec 03, 2021

More on National

Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies Dec 03, 2021
India Detected First Omicron Cases In Karnataka State By Agencies Dec 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75