KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital

The newly constructed Trishuli District Hospital building was inaugurated by Health Minister, Birodh Khatiwada in the presence of Parliamentarians Park Chong-suk, Mayor, CDO and Country Director of KOICA and other guests. The Government of the Republic of Korea officially handed over the newly constructed Trishuli District Hospital to the Ministry of Health and Population in the Nuwakot hospital premises.

The Korean government pledged USD 10 million to the Government of Nepal as a response to the earthquake of 2015. The project ‘Post-Disaster Health Services recovery Program in Nuwakot District’ worth USD 8.4 million was signed on Sep 14, 2016 and remaining USD 1.6 million was utilized to provide 27 heavy equipment to the Ministry of Home Affairs of Nepal.

Through this project KOICA constructed 50 bedded Trishuli District Hospital for better access to quality health services and supplied essentials medical equipment. KOICA provided funds to UNDP to construct 10 health posts in Nuwakot District. KOICA supported GNI to implement health recovery project focusing on maternal and child health, adolescent sexual reproductive health and phycho-social health status of children and community. GNI also supplied medical equipment to 10 health posts. KOICA supported GIZ to improve and strengthen of health management information and normalization of health services delivery function and capacity of health workers in addressing post disaster concerns.

On this occasion, Honorable Health Minister appreciated the kind gesture from the government of Korea to Nepal during the Disaster. The support is instrumental in continuing its operation without disruption in post disaster emergences and it shows the incredible goodwill enjoyed by both the countries.

During the handover event, Park Chong-suk Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal expressed that “this assistance will support to provide effective and efficient health services to the people of Nepal and commitment to assist Nepal government in comprehensively managing the pandemic”.

KOICA has been contributing to COVID-19 response in Nepal through consecutive supports of protection equipment, Oxygen Cylinder and PCR test kits. The Government of Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT and rural development since 1991