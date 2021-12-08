Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games

Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games

Dec. 8, 2021, 8:02 a.m.

Australia says it will not send a government delegation to the Beijing Olympics. It's the second country after the United States to announce a "diplomatic boycott" of the Games, which open in February.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cited China's human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and other issues.

Morrison said "it is not surprising, therefore," that Australian government officials would not be going to China.

The prime minister said Australian athletes will attend the Games. The United States announced similar measures on Monday. The two countries are close allies.

Relations between Australia and China have chilled after Canberra called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing hit back by restricting imports of food and other products from Australia.

Agencies

WHO Says Vaccines Should Work Against Omicron Variant
Dec 08, 2021
Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine
Dec 08, 2021
Nepal Takes Precautionary Measures To Preven Omicron Variant
Dec 07, 2021
US Diplomats To Boycott Beijing Winter Games
Dec 07, 2021
Russia, India Agree To Boost Cooperation
Dec 07, 2021

More on International

Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine By Agencies 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
US Diplomats To Boycott Beijing Winter Games By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Modi, Putin To Meet Today By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Biden, Putin Video Summit To Take Place On Tuesday By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Omicron Variant: Does It Bring Milder Illness? By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
64 Nations Including India Did Not Support A UN Resolution To Ignore Jewish Ties To Temple Mount, Call It Solely Muslim By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Says Vaccines Should Work Against Omicron Variant By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For December 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2021
Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75