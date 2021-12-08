Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games

Australia says it will not send a government delegation to the Beijing Olympics. It's the second country after the United States to announce a "diplomatic boycott" of the Games, which open in February.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cited China's human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and other issues.

Morrison said "it is not surprising, therefore," that Australian government officials would not be going to China.

The prime minister said Australian athletes will attend the Games. The United States announced similar measures on Monday. The two countries are close allies.

Relations between Australia and China have chilled after Canberra called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing hit back by restricting imports of food and other products from Australia.