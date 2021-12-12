Weather Forecast For December 12

Weather Forecast For December 12

Dec. 12, 2021, 8:06 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hill Province 1 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Marks 20 Years As WTO Member
Dec 12, 2021
Ambassador Kwatra Inaugurated Indian Food Festival Named ‘Flavors Of Kashmir’
Dec 11, 2021
UNICEF Appoints Seven Youth Advocates For Child Rights
Dec 11, 2021
NC General Convention: 548 Candidates File Nominations For 134 Positions
Dec 11, 2021
PM Deuba, Nidhi, Dr. Shekhar Koirala and Singh To Contest NC President Elections
Dec 11, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Analysis For December 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

TANAHU HYDRO-POWER Making Progress By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
PRATIMA RANA PANDE Honored For Cause By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
POLITICS Month of Conventions By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
RPP Lingden In Leadership By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021
Mountain Advocacy Summit To Be Held In Nepal In March By Agencies Dec 12, 2021
Bangladesh At 50: A Rising Economic Power By Agencies Dec 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75