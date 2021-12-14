COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 229 New Cases, 362 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 229 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,764

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9392 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 229 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4317 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 35 people.

Currently, there are 5,689 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 303 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,386 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 120 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 362 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 807,516 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,559.