Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games

Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games

Dec. 16, 2021, 8:12 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The announcement came during Putin's online summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

At the start of the talks, Putin said he looks forward to attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games in February.

He added Russia and China "invariably support each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including rejection of any attempts to politicize sports and the Olympic movement."

The development comes as the United States has announced it will not send government officials to the Beijing Games. Britain is among other nations who have announced a diplomatic boycott.

Xi made an apparent reference to the administration of US President Joe Biden, which views China and Russia as autocracies.

He said that "certain international forces under the guise of 'democracy' and 'human rights' are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, and brutally trampling on international law and recognized norms of international relations."

He added China and Russia "should increase their joint efforts to more effectively safeguard the security interests of both parties."

Agencies

Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC
Dec 16, 2021
Omicron Probably Spreading In Most Countries: WHO:
Dec 15, 2021
19th KIMFF Concluded With God’s Buffalo Wining Best Mountain Film
Dec 14, 2021
Miss India Crowned Miss Universe 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Makes First Historic Visit Of United Arab Emirates
Dec 14, 2021

More on International

Israeli Prime Minister Makes First Historic Visit Of United Arab Emirates By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
G7 Concerned By China's Coercive Economic Policies By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Rescue Work Hampered At Tornado-hit Kentucky Plant By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
China Marks 20 Years As WTO Member By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC By Agencies Dec 16, 2021
Arun III Project Will Complete By 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75