COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Dec. 21, 2021, 8:25 p.m.

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,206

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 252 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4616 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 38 people.

There are 5,242 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 249 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,993 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 95 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 232 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 809,387 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,577.

Dr. Adhikari informed that COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 283,132 people in the last 24 hours.

