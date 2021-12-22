Virtual B2B Meetings held Between Sri Lankan And Nepali Construction Companies

Twenty construction companies from Sri Lanka and Nepal connected via zoom for an interactive B2B session, jointly organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Nepal and the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka (EDB) on 21st December 2021.

The participating companies represented sectors ranging from building construction, road development, bridges and irrigation to renewable energy projects including hydropower and solar. Accordingly, Master Hellie's Engineering Consultants, Darington Construction Pvt. Ltd, Sanmal International Pvt. Ltd, Venora Lanka Power Panels (PvT) Ltd, APS Lanka Pvt Ltd, Sanken Overseas Pvt Ltd, Sierra Construction Ltd, Landmark Properties Pvt Ltd, St. Theresa Industries, Eco Power Group and Laugfs Power participated from Sri Lanka. Joining from Nepal were:Amar Construction Pvt Ltd, Gorkha Construction, Jambudip Construction, Tundi Construction, Rabina Construction Pvt Ltd, Baibhab Power Nepal Pvt Ltd, BBD Construction & Suppliers Pvt Ltd, Himalayan Engineering Associates Pvt Ltd and New Technical Infra Pvt Ltd.

Giving the opening remarks, Director Export Services of the EDB, InduminiKodikara stated that Sri Lanka has already entered into the global market in the fields of mini hydropower, hydraulic engineering services, roads and highways, green technology and soil & geotechnology. Such a diverse range of expertise provides numerous opportunities for the two industriesto partner in joint collaborations.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Sri Lanka Kathmandu, the B2B session was conducted for overtwo hours allowing the companies to engage with upto seven counterparts in separate break-out meeting rooms. The participating companies expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to meet and build new partnerships, and explore businessopportunities. Some Sri Lankan companies expressed keen interest to undertake physical visits to meet with business partners and government stakeholders in Nepal for more productive engagements in the near future.

Thanking all participants in her closing remarks, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal HimaleeArunatilakaunderlined that construction has been identified as a key sector for development in both Sri Lanka and Nepal. She highlighted that the objective of the B2B session was not only to enable collaborations and partnerships in construction projects, but also to encourage trade in construction materials as well as sharing of expertise. She encouraged the participants to continue their engagement in the future as well assuring the Embassy' fullest support and facilitation together with the EDB.

The B2B session is a follow up to the successful webinar conducted on 04th May 2021 under the title “Collaboration in the Construction Industry between Sri Lanka and Nepal", jointly coordinated by the Embassy and the EDB with industry associations from Sri Lanka and Nepal.