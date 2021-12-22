Virtual B2B Meetings held Between Sri Lankan And Nepali Construction Companies

Virtual B2B Meetings held Between Sri Lankan And Nepali Construction Companies

Dec. 22, 2021, 2:52 p.m.

Twenty construction companies from Sri Lanka and Nepal connected via zoom for an interactive B2B session, jointly organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Nepal and the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka (EDB) on 21st December 2021.

The participating companies represented sectors ranging from building construction, road development, bridges and irrigation to renewable energy projects including hydropower and solar. Accordingly, Master Hellie's Engineering Consultants, Darington Construction Pvt. Ltd, Sanmal International Pvt. Ltd, Venora Lanka Power Panels (PvT) Ltd, APS Lanka Pvt Ltd, Sanken Overseas Pvt Ltd, Sierra Construction Ltd, Landmark Properties Pvt Ltd, St. Theresa Industries, Eco Power Group and Laugfs Power participated from Sri Lanka. Joining from Nepal were:Amar Construction Pvt Ltd, Gorkha Construction, Jambudip Construction, Tundi Construction, Rabina Construction Pvt Ltd, Baibhab Power Nepal Pvt Ltd, BBD Construction & Suppliers Pvt Ltd, Himalayan Engineering Associates Pvt Ltd and New Technical Infra Pvt Ltd.

Photo 2.png

Giving the opening remarks, Director Export Services of the EDB, InduminiKodikara stated that Sri Lanka has already entered into the global market in the fields of mini hydropower, hydraulic engineering services, roads and highways, green technology and soil & geotechnology. Such a diverse range of expertise provides numerous opportunities for the two industriesto partner in joint collaborations.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Sri Lanka Kathmandu, the B2B session was conducted for overtwo hours allowing the companies to engage with upto seven counterparts in separate break-out meeting rooms. The participating companies expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to meet and build new partnerships, and explore businessopportunities. Some Sri Lankan companies expressed keen interest to undertake physical visits to meet with business partners and government stakeholders in Nepal for more productive engagements in the near future.

Thanking all participants in her closing remarks, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal HimaleeArunatilakaunderlined that construction has been identified as a key sector for development in both Sri Lanka and Nepal. She highlighted that the objective of the B2B session was not only to enable collaborations and partnerships in construction projects, but also to encourage trade in construction materials as well as sharing of expertise. She encouraged the participants to continue their engagement in the future as well assuring the Embassy' fullest support and facilitation together with the EDB.

The B2B session is a follow up to the successful webinar conducted on 04th May 2021 under the title “Collaboration in the Construction Industry between Sri Lanka and Nepal", jointly coordinated by the Embassy and the EDB with industry associations from Sri Lanka and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 22, 2021
KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program
Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present
Dec 22, 2021

More on National

KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens Disparities In Young Children’s Development In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
PM Deuba Addresses 18th National Jyapu Diwas By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Electricity Transmission Project Under MCA-Nepal Development Board By Khadga Bahadur Bisht Dec 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Tightens Import Of Luxurious Goods By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
High Alert Adopted Against Omicron Variant At Nepal-India Border Transit Point By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
India Discovered 200 Cases Of Omicron By Agencies Dec 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75