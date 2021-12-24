Nepal Reconstruction Authority Dissolved After Completing Tenure

Seven years after its formation, the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) was formally dissolved on Thursday. The NRA handing over the remaining responsibilities and capital to the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

In the presence of Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Secretary Sushil Chandra Tiwari handed over a file including documents related to major structures reconstructed including Dharahara, Singha Durbar, Ranipokhari, Shantibatika among others to Urban Development Ministry Secretary Maniram Gelal.

Likewise, the remaining works for reconstruction and rehabilitation, legal and policy arrangements, implementation of decisions and orders received from the Appeal Committee and coordination related facilitation and monitoring to the NDRRMA.

NRA Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyawali handed over the file to Chief Executive Officer of NDRRMA Anil Pokharel and formally handed over the charge to the authority. The NRA was established for reconstruction and rehabilitation after the earthquake of April 2015.

The government had extended the term by five years due to non-fulfillment of responsibilities. The extended period is coming to an end on December 26.

According to NRA, 92 per cent of private housing, 85 per cent of archeological sites and 92 per cent of government buildings have been completed so far. Educational buildings completion rate is 85 per cent, health institution is 80 and integrated settlement is 60 per cent. The construction of the buildings of the security forces has been completed 100 per cent.

Also speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Khand said that the NRA has accomplished important milestones in rebuilding the structures damaged by the 2015 earthquake.

