Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 27, 2021, 4:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9157 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 156 infections, 133 in Kathmandu, 14 Bhaktapur, and 19 in Lalitpur.

With 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827522

