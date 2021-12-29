Government Of Nepal Launched SDGs In Mithila Postal Stamp

Government Of Nepal Launched SDGs In Mithila Postal Stamp

Dec. 29, 2021, 4:52 p.m.

For the first time in the history of Philatelic and Postal Stamp Management, the Government of Nepal, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, issued 17 postal stamps portraying the SDGs in Mithila painting on 29 December 2021.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Dr. Baikuntha Aryal Secretary of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Indu Ghimire, Director General of Department of Postal Service jointly marked the first day of the issuance of the postal stamps by launching the “SGDs in Mithila” along with 14 other stamps highlighting Nepal’s natural and cultural diversity. Robert Kasca, the UN Resident Coordinator a.i. participated in the event.

“The SDG Postal Stamps reinforce Nepal’s commitment towards achieving SDGs and enhances the awareness of Nepal's art sector,” said Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Minister of Information and Communications Technology.

The SDGs in Mithila original paintings, which are now issued as stamps, were created by local renowned women artists of Janakpur in 2018 as a collaborative effort between the UN in Nepal and the Janakpur Women’s Development Center.

Robert Kasca, the UN Resident Coordinator a.i. speaking at the ceremony.jpg

“The issuance of the SDGs postal stamps not only highlights the UN’s effort to localize the SDGs in Nepal but symbolizes Nepal’s commitment and readiness to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The UN in Nepal lauds the efforts of the Government of Nepal to accelerate progress,” said Robert Kasca, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Nepal.

With the intent of using indigenous art practices to make the SDGs accessible and understandable to all people, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office began localizing the 17 SDGs icons into local art forms. After the creation of the 17 SDGs icons as Mithila art, the paintings also traveled to ‘Art for SDGs: the Mithila Heritage’ exhibition organized by the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York and the Mithila Festival at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in 2019.

Government of Nepal Launched SDGs in Mithila Postal Stamp.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather To Improve From Thursday
Dec 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 123 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 29
Dec 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 149 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 28, 2021

More on News

Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Reconstruction Authority Dissolved After Completing Tenure By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
Nepali Peacekeeping Mission Left To DPRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
High Alert Adopted Against Omicron Variant At Nepal-India Border Transit Point By Agencies 1 week ago
MCC’s Board Discusses Progress Made By MCC-Nepal Compact By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Miss India Crowned Miss Universe 2021 By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Weather To Improve From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 123 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 29, 2021
How India Lost Post 12-Point Agreement By Binoj Basnyat Dec 29, 2021
Off-The Record Tea-Time: Modi Factor In Nation Building By THE BRAINSTORMER Dec 29, 2021
Despite Milder Variant, WHO Warns Of Omicron Overload By Agencies Dec 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75