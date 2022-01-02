Kathmandu Valley Confirms 256 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 256 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 2, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 256 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 256infections, 244 in Kathmandu, 3 Bhaktapur, and 9 in Lalitpur.

With 342 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828778.

