Kathmandu Valley Confirms 256 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 256 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 256infections, 244 in Kathmandu, 3 Bhaktapur, and 9 in Lalitpur.

With 342 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828778.