Seven People Have Died And Several Other Injured In A Bus Accident In Palpa

Seven people have died on the spot when a bus (Lu 2 Kha 7279) met with an accident at Laghuwa in Palpa district on Sunday morning, according to police. According to police, seven injured people are being treated at Lumbini Medical College and six at Mission Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Bishal Rasaili, 38, of Butwal-17, Lal Bahadur BK, 43, of Arghakhanchi Kubhinde, Ghan Bahadur Sunar, 45, of Butwal-17, Shyam Bahadur BK, 50, of Sainamina-6, Rupandehi and Ramesh Tomata, 37, of Arghakhanchi, Malarani-2.

Similarly, Gopal Nepali, 54, of Dandakateri-1, Arghakhanchi, and Mira Ramdhan, 29, of Sainamina-6, Rupandehi have been injured. Madhav Basyal, 48, of Butwal, Deepak BK, 22 and Tulsi BK of Malarani, Arghakhanchi are also injured.

The condition of one of the injured is critical. Seven of the injured are being treated at Lumbini Medical College and six at Mission Hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed. It has taken time to remove the body of the deceased as it was crushed by the bus.

A team of police, locals and Armed Police Force is conducting rescue operations at the accident site, said Rameshwar Twati, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office, Palpa. He informed that the bus carrying the dead body from Devinagar of Butwal to Ridi met with an accident.