Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January

Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January

Jan. 5, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

Wet spell over across Nepal is likely till 9th January due to two consecutive active Western Disturbances. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall of the western high mountaineous region.

An intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Nepal from the night of 06th January, 2022 onwards. Under its influence, High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over Nepal during 07th to 09th January, 2022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections
Jan 05, 2022
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance
Jan 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 355 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Jan 04, 2022
Two Consecutive Active Western Disturbances To Bring, Rain, Fog And Snow In Nepal
Jan 04, 2022

More on Weather

Two Consecutive Active Western Disturbances To Bring, Rain, Fog And Snow In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Analysis For January 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For December 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Ruling Party Alliance File Joint Candidates Against CPN-UML In National Assembly Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2022
North Korea Fires A Ballistic Missile By Agencies Jan 05, 2022
Diksha KC Wins Mrs. Nepal World Tittle By Agencies Jan 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 355 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75