Intense Western Disturbance To Affect Nepal From 7-9 January

Wet spell over across Nepal is likely till 9th January due to two consecutive active Western Disturbances. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall of the western high mountaineous region.

An intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Nepal from the night of 06th January, 2022 onwards. Under its influence, High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over Nepal during 07th to 09th January, 2022.