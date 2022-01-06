Omicron Cases May Strain US Medical System: Fauci

Omicron Cases May Strain US Medical System: Fauci

Jan. 6, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

The top US infectious disease expert has warned that although the Omicron coronavirus variant seems less likely to cause severe illness, a surge in cases could still pose a heavy burden on the country's healthcare system.

The United States is now reporting a weekly average of about 550,000 new coronavirus cases per day. Hospitals are admitting about 15,600 new patients daily and reporting about 1,200 deaths a day.

In a video conference on Wednesday, White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci blamed the surge on the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He said multiple sources indicate a decreased severity with Omicron.

"The sheer volume of the number of cases that may be of reduced severity but could still stress our hospital system," he added.

Fauci urged the public not to pull back from recommendations for vaccinations, booster shots and masks.

The state of Maryland declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 3,000 and hit a record high.

Agencies

868443 New Voters Added For The Elections
Jan 08, 2022
India Logs On 117,100 Cases, Announced Seven Days Home Quarantine For International Travelers
Jan 08, 2022
Surging COVID-19 Cases Complicate Last-Minute Planning For Beijing Olympics
Jan 08, 2022
Mutated Omicron Variant Is Mild Yet Dangerous
Jan 07, 2022
Biden Blames Trump For Capitol Attack
Jan 07, 2022

More on International

Surging COVID-19 Cases Complicate Last-Minute Planning For Beijing Olympics By Agencies 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Biden Blames Trump For Capitol Attack By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
North Korea Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea Fires A Ballistic Missile By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
World Powers Vow To Avoid Nuclear War By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Israel Strikes Hamas Posts In Gaza In Retaliation To Rocket Fire Towards Central Israel By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

868443 New Voters Added For The Elections By Agencies Jan 08, 2022
India Logs On 117,100 Cases, Announced Seven Days Home Quarantine For International Travelers By Agencies Jan 08, 2022
Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pascihm By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2022
Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases Of Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 369 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 572 New Cases 262 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75