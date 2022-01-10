COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1357 New Cases 255 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 1357 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 8333946.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 8905 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1357 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 24642 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 89 people.

There are 7,855 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 610 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,245 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 67 are admitted to the ICU and 16 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 255 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 814,485 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,606.