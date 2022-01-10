Weather Forecast For January 10

There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at one or two places of rest of the provinces. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.