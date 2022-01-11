Kathmandu Valley Logs 1286 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1286 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 11, 2022, 4:23 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1286 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10648 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1286 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1286 infections, 980 in Kathmandu, 85 Bhaktapur, and 221 in Lalitpur.

With 1357 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 8333946.

