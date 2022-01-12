North Korea Releases Details Of Launch

North Korea Releases Details Of Launch

Jan. 12, 2022, 7:22 a.m.

Officials in North Korea have shared the details of their latest missile launch. The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said authorities fired off a hypersonic missile on Tuesday morning.

The paper reported that leader Kim Jong Un watched the test. The article quoted Kim as saying the country must ramp up its military power, to strengthen deterrence.

Photos that accompanied the article show a mobile launcher firing off a single missile. The paper said the missile flew 1000 kilometers and hit its intended target.

The North Koreans said the latest missile, like one launched last week, was "hypersonic." The term is used for weapons that exceed five times the speed of sound.

South Korean defense officials have compared the two launches. They said the missile that went up last week only reached hypersonic speeds for a portion of the flight. They said the latest one flew further and traveled twice as fast.

Last year, North Korea announced a five-year defense plan, which includes the development of various types of missiles.

Agencies

