North Korea Threatens To Take Action Against US

North Korea has threatened to take countermeasures in response to the sanctions that the US imposed after the North's recent missile tests. It said the tests were legitimate and were aimed at bolstering the country's ability to defend itself.

A spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday morning.

The statement said North Korea's recent development of a new type of weapon was part of its effort to modernize its "national defence capability." It went on to describe the condemnation by the US as "an evident provocation."

The US government has imposed sanctions on six North Koreans and one Russian. They are accused of being involved in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The sanctions include the freezing of their assets.

North Korea said the US move "shows that though the present US administration is trumpeting about diplomacy and dialogue, it is still engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling the DPRK."

North Korea also warned that, if the US takes a confrontational stance, the North will be forced to take a stronger and certain reaction to it.