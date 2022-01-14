North Korea Threatens To Take Action Against US

North Korea Threatens To Take Action Against US

Jan. 14, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

North Korea has threatened to take countermeasures in response to the sanctions that the US imposed after the North's recent missile tests. It said the tests were legitimate and were aimed at bolstering the country's ability to defend itself.

A spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday morning.

The statement said North Korea's recent development of a new type of weapon was part of its effort to modernize its "national defence capability." It went on to describe the condemnation by the US as "an evident provocation."

The US government has imposed sanctions on six North Koreans and one Russian. They are accused of being involved in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The sanctions include the freezing of their assets.

North Korea said the US move "shows that though the present US administration is trumpeting about diplomacy and dialogue, it is still engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling the DPRK."

North Korea also warned that, if the US takes a confrontational stance, the North will be forced to take a stronger and certain reaction to it.

Agencies

Remittance Inflows Declines By 6.8 Percent
Jan 14, 2022
India Logged 247,417 New Coronavirus Infections
Jan 14, 2022
MOHA Restricts Entry Passes To Singha Durbar
Jan 13, 2022
China Threat On: Indian Army Chief General Naravane
Jan 13, 2022
India Reported Over 2.3 Lakh Cases of COVID-19
Jan 13, 2022

More on International

The Withdrawal Of Russian-Led Forces Has Begun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Tianjin Tests All Residents For COVID Second Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
North Korea Releases Details Of Launch By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan By Agencies 3 days ago
Missile Likely Launched From North Korea By Agencies 3 days ago
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

Remittance Inflows Declines By 6.8 Percent By Agencies Jan 14, 2022
India Logged 247,417 New Coronavirus Infections By Agencies Jan 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1916 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2992 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2022
NATIONAL RECONCILIATION Relevant Forever By Keshab Poudel Jan 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75