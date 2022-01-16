Kathmandu Valley Logs 3243 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3243 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 16, 2022, 4:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3243 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12563 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3243 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3243 infections, 2545 in Kathmandu, 328 Bhaktapur, and 474 in Lalitpur.

With 4534 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 853738.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalaya Flies Nepal’s First Humanitarian Flight To Kabul
Jan 16, 2022
Nepal Sends Over 14 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan
Jan 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4534 New Cases 435 Recoveries And 3 Death
Jan 16, 2022
India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day
Jan 16, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 16
Jan 16, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4534 New Cases 435 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal To Administer Booster Dose From Today By Agencies 13 hours, 14 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2219 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases 350 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2607 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4204 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India Should Stop All Unilateral Steps Such As Construction And Expansion Of Roads In Nepalese Territory In Kalapani, Limpiyadhura And Lipulek: Nepal Government By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
Himalaya Flies Nepal’s First Humanitarian Flight To Kabul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2022
Nepal Sends Over 14 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2022
Guna Airlines Flight To Pokhara Makes Emergency Landing At Kathmandu After Door Opened In Sky By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
Army Will Prevent Any Attempts To Unilaterally Change The Status Quo Along The Borders: Indian Army chief Naravane: By Agencies Jan 16, 2022
India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75