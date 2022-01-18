3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE

3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE

Jan. 18, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

A suspected drone attack targeting an oil facility in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has killed three people. Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility. The UAE backs forces fighting the rebels.

The Emirates' state-run news agency said three fuel trucks caught fire following explosions at the facility of a state-owned oil company on Monday.

The dead were two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. The attack also left six others wounded. Police suspect a drone was used in the assault.

An investigation is underway into a possible link between the attack and a fire that broke out on the same day in an area of Abu Dhabi International Airport that was under construction.

A spokesperson for the Houthi group said in a video statement released on Monday that the rebels used five ballistic missiles and multiple drones in attacks on airport and oil facilities.

The Houthis had rarely attacked the UAE, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Most of their drone and missile attacks were aimed at Saudi Arabia.

The UAE's foreign ministry denounced the attack as a criminal act.

Agencies

Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea
Jan 18, 2022
India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Jan 17, 2022
Some Feared Missing In Tonga
Jan 17, 2022
North Korea Test-fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea
Jan 17, 2022
India Should Stop All Unilateral Steps Such As Construction And Expansion Of Roads In Nepalese Territory In Kalapani, Limpiyadhura And Lipulek: Nepal Government
Jan 16, 2022

More on International

Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea By Agencies 16 minutes ago
Some Feared Missing In Tonga By Agencies 1 day ago
North Korea Test-fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea By Agencies 1 day ago
Tsunami Caused By Volcanic Eruption Hit Tonga By Agencies 2 days ago
North Korea’s Railway Missile Regiment Held Drill By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
The Withdrawal Of Russian-Led Forces Has Begun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3939 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5747 New Cases 547 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
Swastrahni Bratakatha 2022: Meaning And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
Income Of 84% Households Fell, But Number Of Billionaires Grew In 2021: Oxfam Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jan 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75