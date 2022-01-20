President Biden's One-year Report Card

US President Joe Biden entered office trying to bring together a divided nation and control a pandemic. One year later, he faces the same problems. Still, he reflected on Wednesday on what he has achieved.

Biden's administration has delivered 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. 75 percent of the population has received at least one shot. But the Omicron variant has presented him with new challenges, after a year of them.

The President touted the passage of his infrastructure bill. One trillion dollars will go toward rebuilding roads, bridges, and transit systems. But he has seen many of his plans get stalled in Congress.

Biden boasted of the creation of 6 million jobs, the most in any President's first year in office.

Government stimulus packages have helped to push up demand, and prices. But the loss of workers off sick with variants has contributed to kinks throughout the supply chain.

Biden has suffered other disappointments abroad. In August, 13 servicemen were killed in the days before US troops pulled out of Afghanistan. Many Americans see the return of the Taliban as a threat to security.

The pollsters at RealClearPolitics say the President rode into office with an approval rating of more than 55 percent. Now, they put his numbers closer to 40 percent.