President Biden's One-year Report Card

President Biden's One-year Report Card

Jan. 20, 2022, 8:10 a.m.

US President Joe Biden entered office trying to bring together a divided nation and control a pandemic. One year later, he faces the same problems. Still, he reflected on Wednesday on what he has achieved.

Biden's administration has delivered 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. 75 percent of the population has received at least one shot. But the Omicron variant has presented him with new challenges, after a year of them.

The President touted the passage of his infrastructure bill. One trillion dollars will go toward rebuilding roads, bridges, and transit systems. But he has seen many of his plans get stalled in Congress.

Biden boasted of the creation of 6 million jobs, the most in any President's first year in office.

Government stimulus packages have helped to push up demand, and prices. But the loss of workers off sick with variants has contributed to kinks throughout the supply chain.

Biden has suffered other disappointments abroad. In August, 13 servicemen were killed in the days before US troops pulled out of Afghanistan. Many Americans see the return of the Taliban as a threat to security.

The pollsters at RealClearPolitics say the President rode into office with an approval rating of more than 55 percent. Now, they put his numbers closer to 40 percent.

Agencies

North Korea Hints At Restarting ICBM, Nuclear Tests
Jan 20, 2022
Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships
Jan 19, 2022
Billionaires Doubled Wealth during Pandemic: OXFAM
Jan 19, 2022
Oil Prices Hit Seven-year High
Jan 19, 2022
No Need For New Vaccine Against Omicron: WHO
Jan 19, 2022

More on International

North Korea Hints At Restarting ICBM, Nuclear Tests By Agencies 38 minutes ago
3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE By Agencies 2 days ago
Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea By Agencies 2 days ago
Some Feared Missing In Tonga By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
North Korea Test-fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Tsunami Caused By Volcanic Eruption Hit Tonga By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

Don’t Mistake Less Severe Symptoms As Normal Flu: Indian Health Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022
Nepal And Israel Establish a Joint Working Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022
Arun III Project To Be Completed By April 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6263 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9502 New Cases 613 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75