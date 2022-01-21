UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles

UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles

Jan. 21, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

The United Nations Security Council has held an emergency meeting to discuss how to respond to North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches.

The closed-door meeting took place on Thursday. The United States, Britain and France are among the countries that requested it.

North Korea has fired missiles toward the Sea of Japan on four occasions since the beginning of this year. Six missiles in total were launched. Pyongyang has said that it fired hypersonic missiles and tactical guided missiles.

Before the meeting, US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, read a joint statement issued by seven Security Council members and Japan.

It said North Korea's "missile launches that use ballistic missile technology violate Security Council resolutions." It also said that the North's "unlawful behavior is a threat to international peace and security."

The countries that issued the statement called on Pyongyang to "cease these unlawful actions and return to dialogue." They added, "We stand ready to support a meaningful return to engage in diplomacy without preconditions."

The Security Council held an emergency meeting about North Korea on January 10. But the member nations merely stated their views. China and Russia said that sanctions on the North should be eased.

Details about the discussions at the latest UNSC meeting have not been disclosed. Some observers say it will also be difficult this time for the council members to agree on a united response to Pyongyang's missile launches.

Agencies

Weather Will Improve From Today
Jan 21, 2022
UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India
Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19
Jan 21, 2022
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges
Jan 20, 2022
India Recorded 2,82,970 New Covid-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2022

More on International

President Biden's One-year Report Card By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
North Korea Hints At Restarting ICBM, Nuclear Tests By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
3 Die In Suspected Drone Attack In UAE By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Some Feared Missing In Tonga By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
North Korea Test-fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Weather Will Improve From Today By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75