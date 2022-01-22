Nano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants

Scientists in the US have identified tiny natural bubbles containing the ACE2 protein (evACE2) in the blood of Covid-19 patients that can block infection from broad strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The evACE2 are lipid vesicles in nanoparticle size that express the ACE2 protein on cells. These bubbles act as decoys to lure the SARS-CoV-2 virus away from the ACE2 protein, which acts as a gateway for the virus to infect cells.

The evACE2 can serve as a therapeutic to be developed for prevention and treatment for current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2 and subsequent coronaviruses, the researchers said. (PTI)