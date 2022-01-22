Nano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants

Jan. 22, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

Scientists in the US have identified tiny natural bubbles containing the ACE2 protein (evACE2) in the blood of Covid-19 patients that can block infection from broad strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The evACE2 are lipid vesicles in nanoparticle size that express the ACE2 protein on cells. These bubbles act as decoys to lure the SARS-CoV-2 virus away from the ACE2 protein, which acts as a gateway for the virus to infect cells.

The evACE2 can serve as a therapeutic to be developed for prevention and treatment for current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2 and subsequent coronaviruses, the researchers said. (PTI)

Agencies

