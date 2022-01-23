New Cases Of Coronavirus Remain High In US

New Cases Of Coronavirus Remain High In US

Jan. 23, 2022, 7:38 a.m.

The daily tally of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States remains high at more than 700,000, creating staff shortages at schools and hospitals.

The daily national count of confirmed new infections has surpassed 1 million on some recent days.

The figure has been continuing to surge in southern, midwestern and western states in contrast to a downtrend observed since mid-January in the eastern state of New York and elsewhere.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases in the US stood at more than 740,000 while that of new hospital admissions hovered above 20,000.

National Guard personnel have been helping with non-medical jobs at hospitals across the western state of Oregon to lessen the burden on medical professionals.

Parents of students have been teaching classes at some schools in the southern state of Texas due to the spread of infections among educational staff.

The CDC predicts that the coronavirus will continue to spread across the US, raising the possibility that about 61,000 more people could die from the virus over the next four weeks

Agencies

India Reports 3.37 Lakh New Cases
Jan 23, 2022
J&K Statehood After Normalcy Returns, Polls After Delimitation Completed: Amit Shah
Jan 23, 2022
Two Years Since China Placed Lockdown On Wuhan
Jan 23, 2022
Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin
Jan 22, 2022
Rain, Snowfall Predicted In 24 Hours
Jan 22, 2022

More on International

Two Years Since China Placed Lockdown On Wuhan By Agencies 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Kishida, Biden Discuss Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
US, Russia Agree To Keep Talking Over Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
President Biden's One-year Report Card By Agencies 3 days ago
North Korea Hints At Restarting ICBM, Nuclear Tests By Agencies 3 days ago

The Latest

China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2022
India Reports 3.37 Lakh New Cases By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
J&K Statehood After Normalcy Returns, Polls After Delimitation Completed: Amit Shah By Agencies Jan 23, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2022
Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin By Agencies Jan 22, 2022
Omicron Has Changed The Shape Of The Pandemic. Will it end it for good? By CNN Jan 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75