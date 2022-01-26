India Reports 255,874 Covid-19 Cases

India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The health ministry’s data also showed as many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent and the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent—both lower than Monday. As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. After 2,67,753 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries, has gone up to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent. This is the first time that the TPR is almost at 50 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for Covid in Kerala is diagnosed with the infection. 70 related deaths and 84 deaths that were newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules, were also recorded pushing the death toll to 52,141 in the state. Kerala has been witnessing drastic increase in fresh infections for the past few days. There are 2,85,365 active Covid cases in the state.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing in areas where it has gone down. In a meeting with officials from these states and UTs, Mandaviya also urged them to send Covid-19 testing and vaccination data timely, according to news agency ANI. The health minister also told the states that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines.