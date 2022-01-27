Indian Defense With Organized A Mobility And Distribution Camp

As part of AzadivKavAmritMahotsav, on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, the Defence Wing, and Embassy of India organized a Mobility Aid Distribution Camp organised at Dharan under the aegis of PPO, Dharan for Bhu Puus of Indian Army & Assam Rifles. This camp is one of the many endeavours being undertaken by the Defence Wing for the welfare of our Bhu Puus.

In this camp, 32 Divyangjan Bhu Puus& their family members were provided with Wheelchairs & Walking Aids. Bhu Puus& their family members who are suffering from age-related disability/infirmity and other health problems were proactively identified during pension documentation camps & rallies. Department of Orthopaedics, BPKIHS Dharan assisted in conducting the health checkup. The mobility aid will restore near normalcy in their bodily functions and empower them to connect with mainstream society.

Defence Wing has been undertaking numerous special measures in the interest of its BhuPuus& the society during the pandemic times to ease their difficulties. Various efforts include timely payment of pension, virtual identification, digitalisation, blood donation camps, ration distribution, mask and sanitiser distribution, aid to local administration, wheelchair distribution, new docu rallies to cover maximum areas etc.

Our efforts exhibit our concern & commitment towards the welfare of our BhuPuus and the Nepali society. “We were, we are and we will always be there for our BhuPuus”