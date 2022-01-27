Indian Defense With Organized A Mobility And Distribution Camp

Indian Defense With Organised A Mobility And Distribution Camp

Jan. 27, 2022, 9:11 a.m.

As part of AzadivKavAmritMahotsav, on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, the Defence Wing, and Embassy of India organized a Mobility Aid Distribution Camp organised at Dharan under the aegis of PPO, Dharan for Bhu Puus of Indian Army & Assam Rifles. This camp is one of the many endeavours being undertaken by the Defence Wing for the welfare of our Bhu Puus.

In this camp, 32 Divyangjan Bhu Puus& their family members were provided with Wheelchairs & Walking Aids. Bhu Puus& their family members who are suffering from age-related disability/infirmity and other health problems were proactively identified during pension documentation camps & rallies. Department of Orthopaedics, BPKIHS Dharan assisted in conducting the health checkup. The mobility aid will restore near normalcy in their bodily functions and empower them to connect with mainstream society.

IMG-20220126-WA0058.jpg

Defence Wing has been undertaking numerous special measures in the interest of its BhuPuus& the society during the pandemic times to ease their difficulties. Various efforts include timely payment of pension, virtual identification, digitalisation, blood donation camps, ration distribution, mask and sanitiser distribution, aid to local administration, wheelchair distribution, new docu rallies to cover maximum areas etc.

Our efforts exhibit our concern & commitment towards the welfare of our BhuPuus and the Nepali society. “We were, we are and we will always be there for our BhuPuus”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB To Develop Prototype For Cross-Border Securities Transaction System Using Blockchain
Jan 27, 2022
Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence
Jan 27, 2022
PHDCCI To Host India-Nepal Startup Summit
Jan 27, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 27
Jan 27, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2960 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 26, 2022

More on News

Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
India Reports 333,533 New Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Lichchhavi-Era Statue At Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies 3 days, 20 hours ago
China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin By Agencies 4 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal Bans Travel To Gulf Countries Under Visit Visa By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Intuition By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Jan 27, 2022
ADB To Develop Prototype For Cross-Border Securities Transaction System Using Blockchain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2022
PHDCCI To Host India-Nepal Startup Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2022
Nepal Congress Secured Six, CPN-UML Socialist And Maoist 5 Each In National Assembly Election By Agencies Jan 27, 2022
Nepal’s Vaccine Coverage Reaches To 43.6% Against COVID-19 By Agencies Jan 27, 2022
Immune Response Induced By Omicron Effectively Neutralise Delta Variant, Reveals Study By Agencies Jan 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75