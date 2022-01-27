Nepal Congress Secured Six, CPN-UML Socialist And Maoist 5 Each In National Assembly Election

Jan. 27, 2022, 8:16 a.m.

Election Commission has made public the final results of the voting for the 19 seats of the National Assembly (NA) held today.

According to the results, 18 candidates of the ruling coalition have got elected whereas the main opposition CPN (UML) has won only one seat.

There were 43 candidates in total in the NA election under categories such as the women, dalit, person with disability or from minority and other.

The provincial lawmakers and the chief and deputy chief of the local levels were the voters in the election. Vote weightage of a provincial lawmaker was 48 while the vote weightage of a local level chief or deputy chief was 18.

According to the results, Gopal Kumar Basnet, Sonam Geljen Sherpa and Jayanti Rai have been elected to the NA from Province 1. Sherpa is the only one candidate to win the election from the main opposition CPN (UML).

Urmila Aryal and Mohhamed Khalid have been elected NA members from Madhesh Provinice. They both were the candidates of the ruling alliance.

Similarly, Goma Devi Timalsina and Krishna Prasad Paudel of the ruling alliance have won the NA election from Bagmati province.

EC.jpg

Kamala Panta, Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar and Suresh Ale Magar, candidates of the ruling alliance, have been elected to the NA from Gandaki province.

In Lumbini province also, candidates of the ruling alliance, Rajendra Laxmi Gaire, Tul Prasad Bishwokarma and Yubaraj Sharma have been elected to the NA while in Karnali, Durga Gurung, Nara Bahadur Bishta and Uday Bahadur Bohara won the election.

Madan Kumari Shah, Jagat Bahadur Parki and Narayan Datta Mishra, candidates of the ruling alliance, have been elected to the NA.

Agencies

