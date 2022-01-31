North Korea Confirms Launch Of Hwasong-12 Missile

North Korea Confirms Launch Of Hwasong-12 Missile

Jan. 31, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

North Korea has confirmed the test-firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said on Monday that the Hwasong-12 type missile was launched from the country's northwestern region toward the sea on a lofted trajectory, which is a steeper angle than usual, to reach a higher altitude.

The paper also said that the test confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the Hwasong-12 type weapon system's operation. It said the missile is being produced and deployed.

The range of the Hwasong-12 is estimated at up to 5,000 kilometers, capable of covering the distance to the US territory of Guam.

Sunday's test-firing was the first launch of the Hwasong-12 missile since September 2017, when it flew near Cape Erimo in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

South Korea's military said on Sunday that the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the northern Jagang province toward the sea earlier that morning.

The military also said the missile reached an altitude of about 2,000 kilometers. It was the North's seventh launch this year.

Agencies

Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed From April 14: Minister Chaudhary
Jan 31, 2022
Russia Challenges NATO On Security Commitment
Jan 31, 2022
Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186%
Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June
Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths
Jan 30, 2022

More on International

Russia Challenges NATO On Security Commitment By Agencies 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russian President Putin Spoke With French President Macron On Ukraine Crisis By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
EU Criticizes China For Acts Against Lithuania By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea Tested Tactical Guided Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
North Fired 2 Projectiles Off East Coast: South Korea By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed From April 14: Minister Chaudhary By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2022
Political Economy Of Slower Population Growth In Nepal By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jan 30, 2022
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75