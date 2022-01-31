North Korea Confirms Launch Of Hwasong-12 Missile

North Korea has confirmed the test-firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said on Monday that the Hwasong-12 type missile was launched from the country's northwestern region toward the sea on a lofted trajectory, which is a steeper angle than usual, to reach a higher altitude.

The paper also said that the test confirmed the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the Hwasong-12 type weapon system's operation. It said the missile is being produced and deployed.

The range of the Hwasong-12 is estimated at up to 5,000 kilometers, capable of covering the distance to the US territory of Guam.

Sunday's test-firing was the first launch of the Hwasong-12 missile since September 2017, when it flew near Cape Erimo in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

South Korea's military said on Sunday that the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the northern Jagang province toward the sea earlier that morning.

The military also said the missile reached an altitude of about 2,000 kilometers. It was the North's seventh launch this year.