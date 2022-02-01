India’s 90 Percent Adult Population Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Feb. 1, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

About 90 percent of India’s adult population has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas over 70 percent have been administered both doses, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the health sector.

India reported 2.09 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, sharply down from Sunday’s 2.34 lakh infections. The active caseload now stands at 18,31,268 while the recovery rate marginally rose to 94.37 percent. The weekly and daily positivity rates are 15.77 and 15.75 percent respectively. The daily and weekly positivity rates were at 14.5 percent and 16.4 percent respectively on Sunday.

Kerala on Monday recorded 42,154 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 42.2 percent. The state also reported 10 deaths and also 638 fatalities that were newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules. 81 more deaths which were recorded late were also recorded in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 54,395. A total of 99,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Kerala now stand at 3,57,552.

Source: The Indian Expres

Agencies

