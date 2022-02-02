Putin Urges West To Consider Russia's Interests To Defuse Tensions

Feb. 2, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the interests of all parties must be taken into account, including Russia's security concerns, to avoid worsening of tensions over Ukraine.

Putin made the remark at a news conference after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Tuesday.

He said Russia is thoroughly analyzing the United States' response, which refuses to consider Russia's demands for guarantees that NATO will halt any further expansion. He added that it became clear the US has disregarded Moscow's fundamental concerns in the reply.

Putin argued that Ukraine intends to take back Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014. He said, "Let's imagine Ukraine is a NATO member and starts these military operations. Are we supposed to go to war with the NATO bloc? Has anyone given that any thought? Apparently not."

Putin also argued that the main priority of the US and Europe is to contain Russia's development. But he said he hopes dialogue with Washington and others would continue over Ukraine.

