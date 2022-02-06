Kathmandu Valley Confirms 566 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 6, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6443 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 566 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 463 infections, 410 in Kathmandu, 32 Bhaktapur, and 124 in Lalitpur.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 966405.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Celebrates 36th Anniversary With “NIBL Gajjab Cha Fixed Deposit Account
Feb 06, 2022
Basant Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2022: Saraswati Puja And Its Importance In Nepal
Feb 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s
Feb 06, 2022
The Death Of Lata Mangeshkar Is Unprocurable Loss To The World: Actress Manisha Koirala
Feb 06, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 6
Feb 06, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Vitamin D pre-infection Deficiency Can Result In Increased COVID Severity” Study By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE (CVA) Relief, Respect & Dignity By A Correspondent Feb 06, 2022
NIBL Celebrates 36th Anniversary With “NIBL Gajjab Cha Fixed Deposit Account By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022
Basant Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2022: Saraswati Puja And Its Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022
CCMCC Recommended The Government Open Schools From Feb 13 By Agencies Feb 06, 2022
The Death Of Lata Mangeshkar Is Unprocurable Loss To The World: Actress Manisha Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated At Shivaji Park In Mumbai By Agencies Feb 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75