COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases 7777 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

With 1851 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 970462.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 11605 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1851 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4753 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 550 people. There are 30241 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1125 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 29117 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 242 are admitted to the ICU and 42 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7777 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 928369 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.7 per cent.

Nepal Wednesday added 14 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,852.