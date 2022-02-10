Macron Speaks With Biden After Visiting Russia, Ukraine

Macron Speaks With Biden After Visiting Russia, Ukraine

Feb. 10, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday to brief him on his recent visits to Russia and Ukraine.

The French and US governments said Macron explained what he discussed in his separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

Macron and Biden reportedly affirmed that France will continue dialogue using a four-way framework with Russia, Ukraine and Germany, in order to achieve a breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis.

The two leaders are also believed to have confirmed that France will seek to implement a ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine, where fighting continues between government forces and pro-Russian armed groups.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that Biden will pursue dialogue with European leaders to deal with Russia. She said, "We're looking at actions here, and we have not seen de-escalatory actions by the Russians."

Agencies

IBN Permitted CEN To Stoudy 350 MW Solar Energy Project, SJVN For Construction Of Lower Arun
Feb 10, 2022
Voting At 58 Seats Kicks Off In Utter Pradesh
Feb 10, 2022
Maoist Revolutionaries Will Come To One Place Sooner Or Later: Maoist Leader Prachanda
Feb 09, 2022
India Records 67,597 N ew Covid-19 Infections
Feb 09, 2022
Macron, Zelenskyy Agree To Enforce Ceasefire In Eastern Ukraine
Feb 09, 2022

More on International

Macron, Zelenskyy Agree To Enforce Ceasefire In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Australia To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Visitors By Agencies 2 days ago
Biden, Scholz warn Russia of high price By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Next Few Days Crucial To De-escalate Crisis: President Macron By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Could Invade Ukraine During Beijing Olympics: US Official By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
First US Reinforcement Troops Arrive In Europe By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

IBN Permitted CEN To Stoudy 350 MW Solar Energy Project, SJVN For Construction Of Lower Arun By Agencies Feb 10, 2022
Nepal’s Remittance Inflows Decreased By 5.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022
Voting At 58 Seats Kicks Off In Utter Pradesh By Agencies Feb 10, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1077 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases 7777 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75