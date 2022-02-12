Biden, Putin Plan To Talk On Phone On Saturday

Biden, Putin Plan To Talk On Phone On Saturday

Feb. 12, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, plan to talk over the phone amid continuing military tensions over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Russian news agency that the two leaders plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday.

Peskov said, "The request was preceded by a letter from the US side."

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a news conference on Friday that he was expecting President Biden to engage with President Putin by telephone. But he gave no further details.

Agencies

