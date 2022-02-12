Biden, Putin Plan To Talk On Phone On Saturday

The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, plan to talk over the phone amid continuing military tensions over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Russian news agency that the two leaders plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday.

Peskov said, "The request was preceded by a letter from the US side."

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a news conference on Friday that he was expecting President Biden to engage with President Putin by telephone. But he gave no further details.