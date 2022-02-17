NATO Challenges Russian Claims Over Ukraine

NATO Challenges Russian Claims Over Ukraine

Feb. 17, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

NATO leaders are challenging Russian claims about a withdrawal of troops from areas around Ukraine. Defense ministers from the alliance met in Brussels on Wednesday to address the buildup of Russian troops along the border.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia maintains what he called a "massive invasion force." He said the alliance could prove that with satellite imagery. He did not provide any evidence.

Stoltenberg called on the Russians to engage in diplomatic efforts in good faith. At the same time, the ministers directed commanders to draw up plans for new combat units in Romania and other member nations nearby.

Russian defense ministry officials have said some of their troops have completed their exercises and are returning to their bases. They released video of tanks and other vehicles being loaded onto trains.

Stoltenberg said the Russians have contested the principles that have underpinned NATO security for decades. He said that's the "new normal" and suggested member nations need to be "prepared for the worst."

Agencies

Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): A Musician Brought Disco To The Mainstream In India
Feb 17, 2022
Indian Central Government Signals Third Wave Is Ending, Writes To States: Remove Extra Curbs
Feb 17, 2022
Rain-induced Mudslides Killed 58near Rio de Janeiro Turn Deadly
Feb 17, 2022
Swasthani Bratakatha Concluded
Feb 16, 2022
MCC Will Be Tabled After Forging Consensus: Law Minister Badu
Feb 16, 2022

More on International

Rain-induced Mudslides Killed 58near Rio de Janeiro Turn Deadly By Agencies 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Russia Is Ready To Continue Dialogue On Ukraine: Putin By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Biden, Johnson See Window For Diplomacy By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Taliban Facing Disgruntled Citizens In Afghanistan By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
US To Respond 'Swiftly And Decisively' If Russia Invades Ukraine: Biden By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Biden, Putin Discuss Ukrainian Situation Over Phone By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2022
Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): A Musician Brought Disco To The Mainstream In India By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Indian Central Government Signals Third Wave Is Ending, Writes To States: Remove Extra Curbs By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2022
Japan Donates Medical Equipment To Kathmandu Cancer Center In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2022
ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75