Rain-induced Mudslides Killed 58near Rio de Janeiro Turn Deadly

Feb. 17, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

Massive mudslides in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro have left dozens dead.

The Rio de Janeiro state government says 58 people have been confirmed dead so far.

Firefighters and others are continuing to search for many people who reportedly remain missing.

The mudslides occurred in the city of Petropolis in southeastern Brazil on Tuesday.

Petropolis is a highland resort area where residences are built on mountainsides.

Footage taken by a local TV station shows slopes collapsing and engulfing homes.

Torrents of mud can be seen gushing onto roads and sweeping cars away.

Some 260 millimeters of rain reportedly pounded the region within about three hours. Local authorities remain on guard and have evacuated nearby residents, citing the possibility of more downpours.

Since December, Brazil has been hit by massive rains that have had disastrous consequences in a range of areas, including Sao Paulo state, also in the country's southeast.

