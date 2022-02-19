Calibration Flights Started At Gautam Buddha International Airport

Calibration Flights Started At Gautam Buddha International Airport

Feb. 19, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

The calibration flight has been started at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa from today.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has stated that the aircraft brought for the flight will fly for more than 30 hours and complete the test of the connected devices.

According to Chandralal Karna, spokesperson of CAAN, the flight will take off for more than five hours daily from today.

Agencies

