UN Chief Calls For De-escalation Over Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to de-escalate the tensions over Ukraine through diplomacy and dialogue.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, he warned that "miscommunication or miscalculation can make a minor incident between powers escalate out of control."
The UN chief said that "all issues, including the most intractable, must be addressed through diplomatic frameworks."
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75