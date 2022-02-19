UN Chief Calls For De-escalation Over Ukraine

Feb. 19, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to de-escalate the tensions over Ukraine through diplomacy and dialogue.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, he warned that "miscommunication or miscalculation can make a minor incident between powers escalate out of control."

The UN chief said that "all issues, including the most intractable, must be addressed through diplomatic frameworks."

Agencies

