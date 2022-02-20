COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 229 New Cases 1338 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975,559.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 6,572 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 229 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 33 people in 3,243 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 12,244 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 490 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 11,754 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 136 are admitted to the ICU and 14 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,338 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 951,394 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added four COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,921.