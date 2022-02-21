Macron, Putin Agree To Increase Diplomatic Efforts For Ukraine

Macron, Putin Agree To Increase Diplomatic Efforts For Ukraine

Feb. 21, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need for more diplomatic efforts to de-escalate military tensions in Ukraine.

The two leaders talked by phone on Sunday, while the United States and its allies become increasingly alarmed about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

The French presidential office says the two leaders agreed to work toward resuming talks between Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian armed groups in eastern Ukraine.

However, the Russian presidential office says Putin noted that "provocations from Ukrainian militants were the reason for the escalation."

Putin also reportedly said "the modern weapons and ammunition being sent to Ukraine by NATO member countries" are causing the situation to deteriorate.

In a separate phone call on Sunday, Macron talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They reportedly confirmed that they will respect a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

