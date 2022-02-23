Biden Announces Fiscal Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

US President Joe Biden announced the first tranche of sanctions on Russia, effectively cutting off Moscow from Western financing. The move came after Russia sent troops to eastern Ukraine.

In an address to the nation on Russia's actions against Ukraine, Biden said, "We're imposing sanctions on 2 Russian financial institutions. Russia can no longer raise money from the West or no longer trade in Western markets. From tomorrow we'll also impose sanctions on Russian elites and their families."

The US's announcement of sanctions comes after Germany and Britain moved sanctions on Russia earlier in the day.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany. The UK imposed tough sanctions against five Russian banks and three businessmen, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as the "first tranche” of measures.

The European Union has also imposed sanctions on several Russian officials as well as banks financing the Russian armed forces.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine -- Donetsk and Lugansk. Putin also signed friendship and aid agreements with the Russia-backed separatist leaders of Ukraine, which means Moscow can now move its troops in the breakaway regions as a "peacekeeping" measure.