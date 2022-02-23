A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge

A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge

Feb. 23, 2022, 6:31 p.m.

A seventeen-year-old singer registered a complaint against actor Pal Shah accusing him in a rape case.

The case has been registered in Tanahu District Police Office. Quoting police officer Superintendent of Police Bishnu Kumar KC, Deshsanchar reported that a 17-year-old singer filed a complaint against actor Shah on rape cases.

In her complaint, the girl accused Shah of luring her into love affairs with an incident of rape.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

