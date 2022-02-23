A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge

A seventeen-year-old singer registered a complaint against actor Pal Shah accusing him in a rape case.
The case has been registered in Tanahu District Police Office. Quoting police officer Superintendent of Police Bishnu Kumar KC, Deshsanchar reported that a 17-year-old singer filed a complaint against actor Shah on rape cases.
In her complaint, the girl accused Shah of luring her into love affairs with an incident of rape.
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75